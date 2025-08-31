Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $80.54, but opened at $78.18. Pure Storage shares last traded at $79.20, with a volume of 1,765,784 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider John Colgrove sold 95,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $5,725,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,000. The trade was a 19.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.11.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.78 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Pure Storage by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 9,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 9,041.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 515,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

