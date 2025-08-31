Q3 Earnings Forecast for MNR Issued By KeyCorp

Get Mach Natural Resources alerts:

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mach Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mach Natural Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.56 million. Mach Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 20.83%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MNR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mach Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Mach Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE MNR opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of -0.07. Mach Natural Resources has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $19.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40.

Institutional Trading of Mach Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mach Natural Resources by 87.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mach Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $1,931,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mach Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $3,487,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mach Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $7,630,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,578,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,240,000 after buying an additional 100,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mach Natural Resources news, Director William Wallace Mcmullen bought 3,085 shares of Mach Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $44,393.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 74,816,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,602,585.36. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 528,614 shares of company stock worth $7,633,031. Corporate insiders own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Mach Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Mach Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.35%.

About Mach Natural Resources

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

