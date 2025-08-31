Q3 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Decreased by Analyst

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

Devon Energy stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the sale, the director owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,061.46. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

