Q3 EPS Estimates for GRNT Lowered by Capital One Financial

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Granite Ridge Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Granite Ridge Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Ridge Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $729.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 73,531 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 28,453 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 454,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, Director John Mccartney acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 82,117 shares in the company, valued at $431,114.25. This trade represents a 6.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Reade Miller acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,261,877 shares in the company, valued at $7,546,024.46. This represents a 1.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,618 shares of company stock worth $237,105. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

