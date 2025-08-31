Q3 EPS Estimates for GRNT Lowered by Capital One Financial

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2025

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNTFree Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Granite Ridge Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Granite Ridge Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Ridge Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on GRNT

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $729.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 73,531 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 28,453 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 454,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, Director John Mccartney acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 82,117 shares in the company, valued at $431,114.25. This trade represents a 6.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Reade Miller acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,261,877 shares in the company, valued at $7,546,024.46. This represents a 1.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,618 shares of company stock worth $237,105. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.