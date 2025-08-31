Q3 EPS Estimates for MultiSensor AI Reduced by Roth Capital

Get MultiSensor AI alerts:

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for MultiSensor AI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 26th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for MultiSensor AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MultiSensor AI’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). MultiSensor AI had a negative net margin of 338.72% and a negative return on equity of 126.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MultiSensor AI in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MultiSensor AI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

MSAI opened at $0.68 on Friday. MultiSensor AI has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MultiSensor AI by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,973,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 200,931 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MultiSensor AI by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 49,014 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MultiSensor AI by 310,500.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MultiSensor AI by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gary Eugene Strahan sold 42,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $33,364.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,272,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,408.04. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,362 shares of company stock worth $212,666. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

