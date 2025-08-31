Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 1,883 NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 165,450.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the first quarter worth $50,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 36.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 18,206 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $808,164.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,452.96. The trade was a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 30,641 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,090,513.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,211.97. The trade was a 39.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of NuScale Power stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. NuScale Power Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 2.06.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 221.07%.The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMR shares. CLSA set a $41.00 price objective on shares of NuScale Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NuScale Power and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

NuScale Power Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

