Quantbot Technologies LP Has $39,000 Stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. $FMBH

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMBH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $970.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.91.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 18.32%.The company had revenue of $88.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.

Insider Activity at First Mid Bancshares

In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $58,454.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,659.56. This trade represents a 12.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMBH

About First Mid Bancshares

(Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.