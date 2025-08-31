Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 5,903 Shares of Manchester United Ltd. $MANU

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in Manchester United Ltd. (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 65.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Manchester United by 233.3% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 46.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at about $783,000. Lancaster Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 880,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 105.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 49,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 25,321 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $17.85 on Friday. Manchester United Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.29. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Manchester United has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manchester United Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

