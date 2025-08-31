Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Trading Up 34.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 34.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Acumen Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.75. Acumen Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Questor Technology traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 208,446 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 615% from the average daily volume of 29,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Questor Technology Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of C$15.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.37.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

