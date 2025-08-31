Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Radware from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Radware in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Radware Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. Radware has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. Radware had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Radware has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radware will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radware

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Radware by 257.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Radware by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in Radware by 342.2% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

