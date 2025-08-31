Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RELY opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.88 and a beta of 0.12. Remitly Global has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $411.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.59 million. Remitly Global had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.96%.The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Remitly Global will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Remitly Global news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 102,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,907.38. The trade was a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,663,811 shares in the company, valued at $71,993,886.15. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,583 shares of company stock valued at $828,744 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 40,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 25,336 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Caxton Associates LLP raised its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 13,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

