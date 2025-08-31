Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO Stock Holdings Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTO. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Rentokil Initial by 668.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial during the first quarter worth $66,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial during the first quarter worth $143,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Rentokil Initial by 996.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial during the first quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE RTO opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. Rentokil Initial PLC has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2738 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RTO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTO

Rentokil Initial Profile

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.