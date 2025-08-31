Research Analysts Set Expectations for SKE Q3 Earnings

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Skeena Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SKE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Skeena Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Skeena Resources stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.24. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 275,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

