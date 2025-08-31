Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI Stock Position Reduced by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,670 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.16.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.870 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on REZI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 12,327 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $418,501.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 12,862,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,670,365.95. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 35,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $1,108,311.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 155,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,308.16. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,107,660 shares of company stock worth $179,370,672 and sold 136,021 shares worth $4,091,809. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

