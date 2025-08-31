Reviewing TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) & BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and BRC”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Global Alternatives $70.15 million 0.02 -$8.24 million ($0.21) -0.52 BRC $391.49 million 0.99 -$2.95 million ($0.15) -10.37

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BRC has higher revenue and earnings than TAAT Global Alternatives. BRC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TAAT Global Alternatives, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of TAAT Global Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of BRC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TAAT Global Alternatives and BRC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 0 0 0.00 BRC 0 2 2 0 2.50

BRC has a consensus price target of $2.88, suggesting a potential upside of 84.89%. Given BRC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BRC is more favorable than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Profitability

This table compares TAAT Global Alternatives and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A N/A BRC -2.89% -12.88% -2.59%

Risk & Volatility

TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRC beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc., a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. in April 2021. TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through grocery, specialty stores, and other intermediaries; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

