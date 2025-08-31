Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM Stake Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,100.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.57.

In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $130,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,547.02. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,590. The trade was a 61.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,177 shares of company stock worth $9,977,553. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $103.15 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 2.38.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 117.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,831.43%. The business had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

