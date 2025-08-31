Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. $CLMB

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Climb Global Solutions were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 61.1% during the first quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

CLMB stock opened at $123.56 on Friday. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.39 and a 1 year high of $144.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.85 million, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.75.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $159.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 14.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Climb Global Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

