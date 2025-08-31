Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Marcus Corporation (The) $MCS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,043 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marcus were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marcus by 2,908.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marcus during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Marcus by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCS. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Marcus Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE MCS opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $484.05 million, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. Marcus Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $23.16.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $206.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.79 million. Marcus had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 4.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marcus Corporation will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.11%.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

