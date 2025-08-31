RY FY2025 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.64. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank Of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank Of Canada’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $145.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Royal Bank Of Canada has a one year low of $106.10 and a one year high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank Of Canada

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,599,262,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1,218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,723,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,937,000 after buying an additional 5,289,330 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,063,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,227,000 after buying an additional 3,990,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,571,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,048,307,000 after buying an additional 3,387,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,346,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,043,000 after buying an additional 3,244,266 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.