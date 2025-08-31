Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.8333.

RYAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 71,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,863.60. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $946,581.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,543.28. This trade represents a 92.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,174,000 after purchasing an additional 151,391 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

NYSE:RYAN opened at $56.47 on Friday. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 161.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.09.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 6.81%.The company had revenue of $855.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is 137.14%.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

