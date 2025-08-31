Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Sasol Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE SSL opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. Sasol has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Institutional Trading of Sasol

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 2,401.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 792,450 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,054,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 528,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 206.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 537,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 361,777 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 368.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 437,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 344,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 610,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 317,900 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

