Semtech Corporation $SMTC Shares Bought by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 104,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Semtech by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Semtech by 328.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

Insider Activity at Semtech

In related news, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $43,796.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,530.24. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $85,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,708.08. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semtech Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $58.09 on Friday. Semtech Corporation has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 242.04 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMTC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Semtech from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Semtech from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Semtech from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

