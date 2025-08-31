SentinelOne Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 25,015 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseof155% compared to the average daily volume of 9,803 call options.

SentinelOne Trading Up 7.4%

NYSE S opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.77. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 31,916 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $552,465.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,500,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,972,962.60. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $202,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 596,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,900,948.96. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,017. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 25.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 45,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

