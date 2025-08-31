Share Buyback Plan Initiated by Post (NYSE:POST) Board of Directors

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Post Stock Up 1.6%
POST opened at $113.08 on Friday. Post has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.49.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Post had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Post will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.
In other Post news, Director William P. Stiritz acquired 186,740 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.11 per share, with a total value of $20,375,201.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,298,667 shares in the company, valued at $469,027,556.37. This trade represents a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $190,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,546.47. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
