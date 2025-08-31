Share Buyback Plan Initiated by Post (NYSE:POST) Board of Directors

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

POST opened at $113.08 on Friday. Post has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Post had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Post will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Post from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

In other Post news, Director William P. Stiritz acquired 186,740 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.11 per share, with a total value of $20,375,201.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,298,667 shares in the company, valued at $469,027,556.37. This trade represents a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $190,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,546.47. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

