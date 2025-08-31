Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.04, but opened at $46.88. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $46.87, with a volume of 59,700 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,445,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,257 shares during the period. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth $15,687,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 152.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 351,413 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 509,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 184,167 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,830,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

