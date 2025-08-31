Shutterstock, Inc. $SSTK Holdings Cut by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $11,177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,904,000 after purchasing an additional 189,015 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 601,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 132,055 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 130,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 666,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 118,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of SSTK opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.99. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $266.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.27 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.36%.The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.93%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

