Signet Jewelers (SIG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $1.4950 billion for the quarter. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-9.380 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS.Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, September 2, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $106.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.20, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 139.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 87.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,333,000 after buying an additional 213,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 55.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 171.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

