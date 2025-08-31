Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 296 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 191.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.11 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.