Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 510 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. $WSBC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 132.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Mariner LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in WesBanco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 347.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 33,705 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in WesBanco by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 103,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 40,115 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in WesBanco by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.87. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $37.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 11.65%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.16%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

