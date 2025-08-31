Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

TFLO stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $50.69.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.