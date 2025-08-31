Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 909 iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF $IMTM

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,664,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,551 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,199,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after purchasing an additional 291,685 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 615,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,019,000 after buying an additional 290,037 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 595,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,787,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares during the period.

Shares of IMTM opened at $46.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.78.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

