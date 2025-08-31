Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7,780.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

STIP stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.68. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $103.93.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

