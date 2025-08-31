Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kohl’s Corporation $KSS

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 161.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 40.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Kohl’s by 37.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 197,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 53,518 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Kohl’s by 313.1% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 142,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 107,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Kohl’s Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of KSS opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.73. Kohl’s Corporation has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.31%.Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

