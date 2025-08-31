Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 23.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMI opened at $367.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.33. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $384.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,135.92. This trade represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

