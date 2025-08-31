Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 310 Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 149.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,115,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,039,000 after purchasing an additional 239,961 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $5,746,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BellRing Brands stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. BellRing Brands Inc. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $80.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $62.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.76 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 123.43% and a net margin of 10.26%.BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $82.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens upgraded BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $78.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In related news, insider Craig L. Rosenthal purchased 2,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.29 per share, for a total transaction of $96,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,282.75. This represents a 8.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Conway purchased 1,316 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49,999.99 per share, with a total value of $65,799,986.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,049,919.99. This represents a 19.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,616 shares of company stock worth $65,995,248 and sold 12,800 shares worth $735,568. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

