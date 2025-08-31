Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXNM. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,031,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,877,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,078,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXNM Energy Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TXNM Energy stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.10.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.21). TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.75%.The business had revenue of $502.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 84.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TXNM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.