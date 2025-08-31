Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 25,696,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $240,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,617 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,998,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,205,000 after acquiring an additional 944,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,499,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,533,000 after acquiring an additional 69,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vodafone Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,307,572 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,571,000 after buying an additional 76,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,146,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,202,000 after buying an additional 3,206,506 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research raised Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Vodafone Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.62. Vodafone Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Vodafone Group Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.