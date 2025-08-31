Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 114.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%
MDYG opened at $90.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.59 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average of $84.16.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Engines to AI: Cummins’ Surprising Growth Driver
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.