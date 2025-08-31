Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 114.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8%

MDYG opened at $90.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.59 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average of $84.16.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.