Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $36,000 Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 440.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Hub Group by 139,500.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 89.9% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 40.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Hub Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Hub Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.35.

HUBG stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $905.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.53 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

