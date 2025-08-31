Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Corporation $CNA

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 56,264.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 59,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51,878 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In related news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $297,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 705,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,607,156.44. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $49.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.37. CNA Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.51.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.99%.The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

