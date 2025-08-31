Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $41,000 Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 69.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.6%

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,758,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 180,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,664,100. This trade represents a 14.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

