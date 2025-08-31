Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $42,000 Stake in On Holding AG $ONON

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 3,392.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,447,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ON by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,344,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,979,000 after buying an additional 178,750 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after buying an additional 34,120 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ON by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 474,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,818,000 after buying an additional 183,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of ON by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

ONON opened at $45.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.24.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONON. UBS Group boosted their price target on ON from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ON from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ON from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

