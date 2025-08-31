Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Invests $33,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Avos Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC now owns 653,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,752,000 after acquiring an additional 125,521 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $81,197,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 244,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 107,272 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.74 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.53.

