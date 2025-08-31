Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Merk Gold ETF $OUNZ

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,655,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,044,000 after purchasing an additional 886,741 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,656,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,914,000 after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 616,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 571,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 386,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Price Performance

OUNZ stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.15.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

