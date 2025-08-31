Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,195 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 4,979.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,289,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,485,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,604 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,739,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,910,000 after purchasing an additional 867,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after purchasing an additional 384,992 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,245,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after purchasing an additional 259,556 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 830,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after purchasing an additional 160,794 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $31.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

