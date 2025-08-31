Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,203 Shares of Magnite, Inc. $MGNI

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Magnite alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,743,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,814,000 after buying an additional 138,417 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 10.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,187,000 after buying an additional 520,033 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at $41,036,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 855.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,961,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,785,000 after buying an additional 2,651,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after buying an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Magnite

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,579 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $248,289.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 346,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,843.71. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Saltz sold 12,403 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $323,346.21. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 229,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,990,390.67. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,131,578 shares of company stock valued at $23,412,910. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnite Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Magnite had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 6.30%.The company had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Magnite from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Magnite from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magnite

Magnite Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.