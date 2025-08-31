Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 165.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 302,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 764.2% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 63,723 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $126.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.11. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

