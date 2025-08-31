Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 204 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VPL. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,525,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $86.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $64.21 and a 1-year high of $87.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.