Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,853,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,015,000 after purchasing an additional 616,986 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,408.1% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 213,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,502,000 after purchasing an additional 205,360 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,497,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,048,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,670,000 after purchasing an additional 195,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 258,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,110,000 after purchasing an additional 170,561 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.76 per share, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,201.72. This represents a 18.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 946 shares in the company, valued at $143,763.62. The trade was a 51.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT opened at $144.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.79 and a 1 year high of $200.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%.The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

