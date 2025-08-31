Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC cut its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 18.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In related news, VP Melissa Cox sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $496,754.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,214.37. This trade represents a 47.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $104.26 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.52 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.94%.

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.